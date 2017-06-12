VMworld Barcelona 2017

While sitting on my couch browsing through emails on my phone and it suddenly went *DING* and a new email appeared with the subject “VMworld Blogger Pass, Barcelona – YOU’RE GOING!”

This is the first time I’m selected to receive a VMworld Blogger Pass by the vExpert Team and I’m truly grateful for this opportunity.

While the VMware Blogger Pass covers the full conference pass but it doesn’t cover the other expenses such as flights and hotels. Luckily for me my employer ITQ sees VMworld as an opportunity to attend and share interactive sessions and group discussion with peers from the IT world.

But if you still need a good justification for your boss to go, read this article from Fabian Lenz called “Why VMworld 2017” that contains some good reasons to convice your boss. Or even better download the “Convince Your Manager” letter from the VMworld site!

Some handy links for VMworld:

I hope to see you in Barcelona to chat about whatever (even non-VMware related stuff 😉 ), just say hi if you see me or hit me up on twitter @vMBaggum.

Adiós y hasta pronto!